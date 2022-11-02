MAQUOKETA, Iowa — One of the three people charged in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store recently pleaded guilty.
Manu C. Mac Duir, 22, of Maquoketa, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to a charge of second-degree theft. If a plea deal is accepted, a charge of second-degree burglary will be dismissed.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will seek a deferred judgment and two years of probation. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Mac Duir’s sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 22.
The charge relates to the theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa on July 3.
Court documents state that Mac Duir admitted to driving the vehicle that dropped off Kasey J. Jones, 17, of Bernard, near the store. Authorities said Jones broke a window to get inside, then broke a glass display case and stole five handguns. Jones was seen on camera leaving the store at about 3:10 a.m.
Jones initially was charged as an adult for his role in the theft, but the case later was waived to juvenile court.
Nicholas P. Williams, 28, of Lost Nation, is charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft in relation to the incident. Documents state Williams took possession of the firearms after the theft.