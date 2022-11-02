MAQUOKETA, Iowa — One of the three people charged in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store recently pleaded guilty.

Manu C. Mac Duir, 22, of Maquoketa, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to a charge of second-degree theft. If a plea deal is accepted, a charge of second-degree burglary will be dismissed.

