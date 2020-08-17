The Dubuque County Recorder’s Office is kicking off new efforts to digitize records, focusing in part on those that could improve services for veterans.
Officials plan to digitize military discharge records — often needed by veterans and their dependents when filing a health or other claim — as well as county birth and marriage certificates. It is the latest phase of an ongoing digitization effort under Recorder John Murphy.
When veterans need access to their records for any reason now, they must take several steps before they can access them.
“Currently, we have to call over to the courthouse with the individual’s name, wait for (recorder staff) to look them up,” said Randy Rennison, executive director of Dubuque County Veterans Affairs. “This way, we could get the document we need and speed up the process of filing claims for our veterans and their dependents.”
Murphy said the project will be even more helpful if the county veterans office succeeds in moving its office to Plaza 20, closer to the Dubuque Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic, as the Dubuque County Veterans Affairs Commission has requested.
“Right now, (veterans and county veterans affairs staff) are coming over multiple times a week, but they’re just walking 100 yards from their offices to ours,” he said. “If they move out there ... (what) this system allows us to do is give the VA staff access to the discharge records.”
This also will improve the ability to keep those documents private. Murphy said the county’s military discharge records currently are kept in his office’s vault alongside other records, though they are not public documents.
“We do not have another location for them at this time,” he said. “When we digitize these, we probably will be removing them from any place the public can have access to.”
In addition to military discharge records, this phase will digitize birth and marriage certificates currently bound in huge books and laboriously retrieved by recorder staff each time that they are needed.
The project is a continuation of Murphy’s digital preservation work for the last few years.
“If the building burned down, if we were flooded again, if there was water damage, all of these would be digitally reported,” he said. “All we would need would be a computer and the internet to be back up and running.”
In mid-July, he and a contracted vendor completed a two-phase project to digitize nearly all the county’s property records and make them available on the recorder’s website.
That process came in under budget by $36,000. Those savings will go toward the newest phase, which is expected to cost $57,000.
The project will be funded from a pool of money created in state code specifically for record preservation, into which $1 from every record fee flows. That fund currently has $28,000, more than enough to cover the digitization work.
Murphy said he expects the newest phase to be completed by the end of the year.