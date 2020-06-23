The musical headliners originally slated for the 2020 Dubuque County Fair now will take the stage during the 2021 event.
The concerts this year by country up-and-comer Chris Lane and long-established rock bands Skid Row and Queensryche were nixed this year due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the fair recently unveiled a shortened, four-day schedule for this year.
It is slated for Thursday, July 30, to Sunday, Aug. 2, at the fairgrounds in Dubuque. The event previously was slated to begin on Tuesday, July 28.
Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz confirmed Monday that both Lane and Queensryche now are lined up to perform during next year’s fair, with Lane taking the stage on Thursday, July 29, 2021, and Queensryche on Friday, July 30, 2021. Skid Row will not be performing due to scheduling conflicts.
People who bought tickets to the concerts for this year’s fair can keep their tickets for the rescheduled dates or request a refund. Ticketholders that purchased a ticket through ticketmaster.com will receive an email from Ticketmaster with details. People who bought a ticket from the fair office will need to contact the fair staff at 563-588-1406 or dbqfair@dbqfair.com.
Kotz said no additional plans have been made yet regarding live music performances for the 2021 fair.