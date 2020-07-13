POTOSI, Wis. — Severe storms strafed southwest Wisconsin on Saturday night, toppling trees.
“It got pretty windy,” said Ryne Emler, Potosi’s fire chief.
Emler said multiple trees were knocked down in the vicinity of the Grant River Recreation Area.
“Two big trees blocked the entrance, a tree totaled a car and damaged a camper,” Emler said. “There were no injuries.”
The National Weather Service reported the winds struck Potosi around 7:35 p.m. Wind gusts also knocked down power lines northwest of Lancaster.
Law enforcement and weather observers reported wind gusts of 50 mph or more in Lancaster, Cassville and Hazel Green.
Branches were reported down on power lines in the Shullsburg area.