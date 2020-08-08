The sunlight slanted through the trees at Union Park on Friday morning as a small group of eager kids waited for their turn on the zipline.
The youngsters were concluding a week of outdoor activities at the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA Union Park Day Camp.
“It’s fun,” said 14-year-old Lucas Vaassen. “We have lots of activities we can do.”
In a summer of closures and cancellations, the Union Park camp is one of few in the area which has continued to operate in person despite COVID-19. Many camps, such as Loras College All-Sports Camp, have been canceled. Other organizations, including local Girl and Boy Scouts, 4-H clubs and Camp Albrecht Acres, have offered virtual camp options.
Danielle Shea, director of marketing and communications at the Dubuque Y, said the nonprofit felt prepared to host the camps in person since they had continued to offer licensed childcare during the pandemic.
“We had really stayed up to date with childcare regulations and how we could... run successful programs given the circumstances,” she said. “When we had the opportunity to open the camp, we jumped at it, just because it gives kids a completely different way to learn and grow outdoors.”
Camp director Ben Loeffelholz said campers participate in a wide variety of activities, including creek stomping, archery and hiking.
“The parents have been really appreciative and thankful that (their kids) get to go outside and stay active,” he said.
For Dubuque resident JoAnn Eppler, the outdoor setting played a role in her decision to send her daughter Brianna, 11, to camp.
“I knew she would be outside, and they do... take their temperatures,” Eppler said. “I was more worried about her staying inside all summer long and not getting out.”
In addition to taking campers’ temperatures every morning, Shea said camp staff are wearing masks and wiping off tables, chairs and equipment before and after use. Hand sanitizing stations have been set up, and campers are kept in groups of 10 or fewer.
“Every parent’s making their own decisions based on their comfortability, and the kids that are out there are having a blast and enjoying their time,” Shea said.
That was clearly in evidence on Friday as, one by one, the kids came sailing back through the trees and skidded to a stop, breathless and smiling.
“I like the ziplining, the rock climbing and all the activities,” said Brianna. “It’s good to get out of the house, be out and have fun.”
The kids weren’t the only ones who were grateful the camp had been held.
“I just want to thank (Ben) and his staff for doing this for all the kids in the Dubuque area,” Eppler said. “With everything going on... it would have been a long, long summer.”