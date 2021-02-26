GALENA, Ill. — Three candidates are running for four available seats on both the Galena and the River Ridge school boards in the April 6 election.
For Galena, incumbents Nikki Frank and Arlee Stodden are running for re-election, while Matthew Blaum filed as a write-in candidate for three seats with full, four-year terms that will be on the ballot. No candidates filed to run for a fourth seat with a two-year term
Neither Tom Long nor Mike Einsweiler filed to run for re-election.
Superintendent Tim Vincent said school board members have 60 days after the election to fill the open seat, and they will ask for applications before appointing someone to the position. That seat then would be on the ballot again in 2023.
For River Ridge, incumbents G. Allen Crist and Amy Finn filed to run to retain their seats, while incumbent Lisa Walters is running for re-election as a write-in. Four positions are on the ballot.
Early voting for the upcoming consolidated election in Jo Daviess County kicked off Thursday.
Residents can vote at the Jo Daviess County Courthouse in Galena from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.