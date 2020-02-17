MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester woman accused of assaulting her husband with a vodka bottle and threatening him with a knife has pleaded guilty to criminal charges and was sentenced to probation.
Felita D. Malone, 46, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Delaware County to domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and violation of a no-contact order.
She was sentenced to one to two years of probation and seven days in jail, with credit for time previously served. A two-year prison sentence and a $625 fine for the domestic assault charge were suspended.
The protective order barring contact with her husband was extended for five years, according to court documents.
An additional charge of going armed with intent was dismissed per a plea agreement.
Documents state that Manchester police responded to Malone’s residence at about 5 p.m. Jan. 23. Police determined that Felita Malone struck Sanders D. Malone, 54, in the face with a vodka bottle, causing a cut above his left eye.
She then went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and started toward her husband, who fled the residence with another person, according to court documents. Police reported that when they arrived, Felita Malone tried to leave through the back door and was carrying a knife.