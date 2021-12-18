The Dubuque County Conservation Board approved the organization’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year this week — one without the scale of projects that would have been possible if enough voters had supported the group’s bond proposal this year.
The budget proposal asks for $1.6 million in improvement projects, plus $409,000 in regular maintenance and equipment upgrades. Operations are as status quo as possible considering the increased costs of goods and services this year.
Some projects proposed for next year were on the list used in marketing for the $40 million bond referendum the conservation board kicked off for the November election. Those include $100,000 for the development of water trails for canoeing and kayaking (currently in the design phase), $175,000 for Heritage Trail connections and $225,000 to complete stream restorations at Swiss Valley.
“All of the projects we’re proposing are from our long-range plan, which would have been funded with the bonds,” said Conservation Department Director Brian Preston.
The proposal also includes $45,000 for a patio and patio furniture at Massey Lake, $40,000 for a pit latrine at Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area, $175,000 for two connectors to the Heritage Trail and $14,500 for trail use counters (which staff said help with applying for grants). It would also add $250,000 to the Conservation Department’s current land acquisition fund — the same amount approved by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors each of the past few years.
The proposal does not, however, include some of the marquee projects from the marketing information circulated ahead of the November vote. Paving Heritage Trail, reshaping the entrance and parking to the Swiss Valley Nature Center, or cabins at New Wine Park all had hefty price tags. The bond issue was expected to bring down $8 million for projects in its first year, then another four installments of $8 million down the road.
During a Conservation Board special budget meeting on Dec. 6, board member Pat Rea said that traffic problems at Swiss Valley — one way in and out, little turnaround space for school buses, pedestrian crossing between entrance and parking — should be prioritized.
“The road and parking here really needs to be addressed,” he said.
Preston told the Telegraph Herald that his staff is still determined to find ways to finish that and other projects highlighted in the long-range plan, even without bond support.
“We’ll get those done. It is just going to take us a little longer,” he said.
The department has requested funding from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allotment for cabins at New Wine Park and added amenities at Heritage Pond.
No second attempt at the $40 million bond referendum has yet been proposed.
The board’s proposal will now go before the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors as part of its annual budgeting process.