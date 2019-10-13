MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Community School District leaders started the school year short four special-education teachers.
Their situation has improved since classes started, with two more teachers coming on board. However, administrators still are trying to fill the rest of the positions, Superintendent Chris Hoover said.
“We just did not have enough applicants that applied for all the positions that we had open,” he said.
Maquoketa officials aren’t the only ones who struggled to fill all of their teacher openings as the school year began. Leaders from other districts say teacher shortages have complicated staffing efforts.
And even in districts that were able to fill every position, officials say it is becoming more challenging to find staff in some specialty areas.
“Where you used to get 25 applicants for a position, you’re getting five now,” said Tom Meyer, superintendent of the Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District. “And in some areas, you’re not getting five.”
Help wantedLocal district leaders said they have seen the number of applicants for open teaching positions drop in recent years, though the trend is particularly challenging for specialty positions such as special education or high-school math and science.
Hoover said filling positions in areas such as special education, industrial technology and higher-level math and science has historically been difficult. However, the number of people applying for open positions has gone down across the district.
As the teaching profession has changed, people seem to be less interested in entering it as they see the stress that teachers and administrators face, Hoover said.
“Education is (more) difficult nowadays than it was even 10, 15 years ago,” Hoover said. “You think of all the demands that are put on educators from the federal and state level. That makes a huge difference as well.”
Leaders in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin have been making note of teacher shortages.
Iowa Department of Education officials identified shortages in a host of areas, including special education, physics and foreign language. Teachers in those areas can be eligible for forgivable college loans, according to the department.
This year, Illinois lawmakers eliminated a requirement that prospective teachers pass a test of basic skills to get their licenses. Officials from the University of Wisconsin System launched a task force to combat declining enrollment in teacher education programs and low numbers of certified teacher graduates.
In the Cassville (Wis.) School District, officials had filled all of their open positions when a new seventh- through 12th-grade special education teacher left the position shortly before the school year started.
Officials brought in a long-term substitute to fill in, but are looking for a permanent teacher, Superintendent John Luster said.
Bellevue district leaders at first struggled to fill an open Spanish teacher position for the current school year, receiving no applicants for the job.
Officials tapped into the state’s Visiting Teachers from Spain Program to secure a Spanish instructor for the school year, Meyer said. However, district leaders still are trying to find a teacher-librarian and currently have two associates covering the position.
Meyer said he thinks that perhaps schools have not done enough to encourage young people to pursue education careers, noting that he and his staff are considering offering a foundations of education class next school year. However, there still are some obstacles that keep people from pursuing teaching jobs.
“If we can do some things like that, I think it will help out that way,” Meyer said. “But I think it’s the pay, and I don’t think the jobs are as attractive as maybe some people viewed it at one time.”
Filling positionsRon Meyers, principal of Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, said finding staffers to teach higher-level math and science classes can be difficult because of the specific criteria required.
Leading up to the current school year, Meyers was looking for a chemistry or physics teacher and a math teacher.
He secured a math teacher by hiring a staffer from Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School. He received no applications for the science position, but the teacher who initially was going to leave the school instead opted to stay.
“We dodged a bullet there,” Meyers said.
Meyers noted that the changing demands on teachers could be impacting decisions to enter the field. However, in a period of low unemployment, many industries are having a hard time finding good employees, he said.
“We’re looking for any means, mechanism, way to find hard-to-find certified-level people,” Meyers said.
Amy Hawkins, chief human resources officer for Dubuque Community Schools, said the district still sees a good number of applicants for elementary teaching jobs. However, finding an applicant pool for specialty positions can be a struggle.
Officials worked to combat declining applications by posting job openings for this year as soon as possible and adjusting first-year teacher pay to offer new educators higher wages.
They also are trying to reach prospective new teachers early.
“We’re trying to talk to the people that are student-teaching right now in the local colleges,” Hawkins said. “A lot of them are student-teaching in our school district, and hopefully, we can convince them that it’s a good place to stay.”
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of the Western Dubuque Community School District, said state leaders also have taken steps to address teacher shortages that could make an impact. However, there are still challenges to finding qualified instructors.
“In the end, we still have people who are getting hired away from us by other people, and I don’t think that’s going to change,” he said