Cassie McDonald moved around her classroom at Dubuque Senior High School on Friday, checking in with the students in her intermediate English language learners class as they typed on laptops or scribbled notes.
Some of the high schoolers were completing assignments from other classes, while others worked on a project that asked them to write about what objects they would include in a time capsule of 2023.
McDonald watched approvingly as freshman Frankey Licke added ideas such as AirPods wireless headphones to the section of his project outline that asked about popular music.
“For the recording, I’m going to do a Michael Jackson song,” said Frankey.
“Now remember,” McDonald reminded him, “your guiding question is, ‘What does popular music look like in the year 2023?’ Maybe you could talk about how Michael Jackson influenced the music that’s popular now.”
McDonald was named the Dubuque Community School District Teacher of the Year on Thursday night during the annual Educators’ Recognition Dinner.
As a teacher of students who are learning English as an additional language, she focuses on building strong relationships, providing a safe learning environment and ensuring that her students know they are capable of succeeding at high levels.
“I always tell the kids, ‘The bar is up here. It is not on the floor, and we are capable of meeting that bar and rising above it,’” she said. “Sometimes, there just needs to be more supports in place.”
McDonald long has enjoyed working with English learners, beginning in first grade when she recalls helping a student who moved from Mexico.
She earned a degree in Spanish and English: language and secondary education from Loras College in Dubuque and completed her student teaching at Senior before teaching English in Wisconsin for several years.
From 2005 to 2010, she taught Spanish at Senior, then spent several years at home with her children.
During that period, she earned a master of education degree in English language learning from University of North Dakota-Grand Forks. She also served as an English speaker of other languages instructor at Northeast Iowa Community College, an instructor in an online English program and an independent contractor language training tutor for John Deere.
In 2018, she returned to Senior, again teaching Spanish, until she transitioned to teaching English language learners in 2021.
This year, McDonald has about 40 students who hail from a variety of backgrounds, including the Marshall Islands, Afghanistan, Honduras, Guatemala and Kosrae, part of the Federated States of Micronesia.
Some of the students in her class speak three or four languages, a skill she said she strives to celebrate as an “asset.”
“At any given moment in here, you can hear a lot of different languages going on,” she said.
Frankey described McDonald as “a cool teacher” who also can be firm when needed to keep students on task.
“She’s positive, she’s got good energy, and she brings good vibes to class,” he said.
Fellow freshman Jebin Langrus agreed.
“She makes us do our work, and she wants to make sure that we graduate, but there’s lots of fun stuff that she lets us do,” he said.
Part of McDonald’s job includes teaching her students the fundamentals of English, including reading, writing, speaking and listening. The walls of her classroom are papered with posters detailing parts of speech, sentence structure and vocabulary words.
But she also helps students adjust to new cultural and educational settings and supports their work in other classes, collaborating with their teachers to re-teach topics, break down assignments into smaller steps or provide more context for information if needed.
“Teaching high school ELL is a combination of teaching students academically and also filling that student services role,” she said. “We navigate a lot of different things on a daily basis. … Working in a high school with students who are still kids but are so close to that next step of adulthood is a really unique opportunity.”
Principal Brian Howes said McDonald spends about an hour after school each day working with students who need additional help. She has a natural ease and rapport with both students and colleagues, he added, which creates a positive morale in her classroom.
“She’s just able to get through those language and culture barriers and build those relationships with kids,” he said. “For a lot of educators, that’s something that’s more difficult, but she has a natural ability to do it, and with those students, that’s what gets them coming to school and into her classroom … because they know how much she cares about them.”
