The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors seeks volunteers to fill vacancies on county boards and commissions.
The boards and commissions with appointments for terms beginning in January or with vacant positions include the Airport Board of Adjustment, Historic Preservation Commission, Board of Health, Conservation Board, Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority Board, Eminent Domain Compensation Commission, Equal Opportunity Committee, Food Policy Council, Investment Policy Committee, Mental Health and Developmental Disability Stakeholders and Sunnycrest Manor Advisory Board.
County residents interested in being considered should return a completed application by Dec. 30 by email to Tanya.Lux@dubuquecounty.us, by fax at 563-587-3836 or by mail to Board of Supervisors, 720 Central Ave., Dubuque, Iowa 52001.
For more information or to download the application, visit tinyurl.com/y2ouovy8.