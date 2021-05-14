The annual Dubuque March for Babies fundraiser has reached almost half of its $103,000 goal.
As of Wednesday, local volunteers have raised $48,945.
March for Babies benefits March of Dimes in Dubuque. Though the group will continue collecting donations until the end of June, a virtual celebration is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Last year’s walk was also virtual.
“As an organization, we lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies so that every baby has the best possible start,” said local March of Dimes staff member Gretchen Fischer.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. was 17.4 per 100,000 live births in 2018. That same year, more than 21,000 infants died before their first birthday. As of 2019, the rate of preterm births, when a baby is born too early, was increasing.
Many preterm babies survive, but early health complications and hospitalizations can be emotionally and financially draining for families.
“There are a lot of people in Dubuque and Iowa who have been impacted at some level,” Fischer said.
She saw some of that firsthand when her nephew Raphael “Ray” Fischer was born 12 weeks early a year and a half ago.
“I walk for Ray,” Fischer said. “It’s a cause that’s close to my heart because I’ve seen my family go through the NICU.”
Ray got sick and spent weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
“He’s a spunky little one-and-a-half-year-old, and other than size, you’d never know he was a NICU baby,” Fischer said.
Funds raised during March for Babies go toward research, education, awareness and advocacy.
“It’s not too late for people to sign up and participate,” Fischer said.
March for Babies in Dubuque has an online landing page where those interested can sign up or donate to a participating team. It can be found at https://bit.ly/3w0qnJF.
So far, 12 teams and seven organizations are participating. Many have taken the opportunity to share their stories and why they joined the effort.
Michael and Jordan Fullan have raised $4,753 so far. Though they didn’t experience complications when their two children were born, the Fullans are supportive of the cause, serving as co-chairs for this year’s Dubuque fundraiser.
“Michael and I were very fortunate,” Jordan said.
Jordan said she has friends who experienced complications and that the possibility of something going wrong lingers in the back of every family’s mind.
“We all have families, and because of that, we’re all impacted,” Jordan said.