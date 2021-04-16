MANCHESTER, Iowa — It was not the decision at which Manchester City Council members hoped to arrive, but after nearly two and a half years of consideration, the structure known as the “old funeral home” will be demolished.
Located at 500 N. Franklin St., the house once was owned by Rodney W. Tirrill, a Civil War veteran, Iowa senator and citizen philanthropist.
After a lengthy period of abandonment led to potential safety hazards, the house was labeled a nuisance by the city. A subsequent court battle ended in late 2018, and the city came into possession of the structure for about $4,000.
The building was plagued by mold, asbestos, dated electrical systems and water damage from burst frozen pipes, but council members wanted to sell the property to an entity with the means to restore it.
The council and city staff entered into negotiations with several groups who wanted to preserve the building, but after seeing the steep estimated costs of rehabilitation, all eventually backed away from the project.
This week, council members unanimously voted to award an asbestos removal contract to Advanced Environmental Testing & Abatement, of Waterloo, which provided the low bid for asbestos abatement at $18,444. Advanced Environment will take around three weeks to complete its task.
Once asbestos work is completed, Lansing Brothers Construction, of Luxemburg, will begin the demolition at a cost of $25,850. The work must be completed by June 30.
“It’s critical we get it down in this time frame because we have to look at seeding and everything else out there,” City Manager Tim Vick said. “We’re still working on what we’re going to do with that property later on, how we’re going to develop it.”
Council Member Tania Bradley said while she understands there are community members who wanted the structure kept as a historical site, the costs to bring it back exceeded what any private group could muster.
And while the house is coming down, Bradley said she feels the Tirrills are better remembered by a different gift they left to the city.
“I fully believe that Tirrill Park is what their legacy is, not necessarily the building,” she said.