ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury police report that residents have received fraudulent telephone calls purporting to be from the Police Department.
The Police Department took to social media this week to warn residents of the scam. The post states that the calls appear to be originating from the department’s telephone number and ask for Social Security numbers and other information.
The post states that the calls are a result of caller ID “spoofing,” a practice that alters the actual number calling to another number.