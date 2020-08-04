The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments
reported:
- Matthew J. Grijalva, 37, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault-third or subsequent offense. Court documents state that he assaulted Rebecca C. Anderson, 33, of 2060 Whittier St., No. 1, on April 30.
- Ryan L. Davis, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification information and probation violations. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on May 8.
- Mercedes M. Hines, 25, of 485
- Davis St., was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Sunday at her residence on a charge of second-degree theft.
- Tyrone E. Miller, 42, of 2561
1/2
- Jackson St., was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 20th Street and Central Avenue on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while barred.
- Sandra J. Lyons, 75, of 2290 Eagle St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a window between 12:30 a.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
- David J. Tully, 47, of 670 Central Ave., reported the theft of tools worth $6,392 between July 27 and Friday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Central Avenue.