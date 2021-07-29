PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Many Platteville School District families already can cross school supplies off their list as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
District leaders are purchasing school supplies for all of the students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Officials launched the program last year with students in fourth grade and younger and expanded it after a successful first year.
“In the end, it’s just another way to start off the school year positively for our families,” Superintendent Jim Boebel said.
He estimated the move will cost the district about $50,000. Platteville had about 1,550 students last school year.
The district is among various local schools and organizations that seek to help students access the supplies and other items they need to start another academic year.
“Being able to provide for these children gives them the chance to enhance their learning and impact their education,” said Amy Unmacht, executive director of Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools.
According to a recently released survey from National Retail Federation, families of children in elementary through high school plan to spend nearly $850 on school items on average. Much of that spending will be on electronics, clothes and shoes.
In Dubuque, St. Mark Youth Enrichment is working on its annual effort to provide school supplies for students. This year, it will serve more than 3,500 children in the Dubuque, Western Dubuque and East Dubuque, Ill., public school districts, said Beth McGorry, director of donor relations.
St. Mark will provide every kindergarten through fifth-grade student in Dubuque’s Title I elementary schools with a bag of supplies and provide supplies to other schools based on their needs, McGorry said.
Unmacht recently received “boxes upon boxes upon boxes of school supplies” via a donation from Staples, which she will distribute to schools to use according to their needs.
“Really, the pandemic has changed our mission,” Unmacht said. “I would say at the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools, in the past, we’ve always been one that’s done the extras, and now we’re really just focusing on the basics because so many families don’t have just the basics.”
Unmacht also is working with the district’s secondary schools to provide families with opportunities to discreetly pick out new and gently used clothes during orientation and registration times.
”Every child wants to start out on a fresh note with the things that they need, and if they go in with a positive attitude, then obviously that will impact their education and let them have an enjoyable school year,” she said.
Shirley Horstman, the Dubuque district’s executive director of student services, said that with the help of organizations such as the foundation and St. Mark, along with other community donations, the district is well-equipped to ensure students have the supplies they need.
She recommended that families who need supplies reach out to their children’s schools.
“Someone in the building will respond, and their needs will be met,” Horstman said.