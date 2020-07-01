DYERSVILLE, Iowa — New graduates in the Class of 2020 high school class with a 52040 ZIP code are invited to participate in a parade in Dyersville on Sunday, July 5.
It will begin at 5 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier School.
Dyersville City Clerk Tricia Maiers said Tuesday that the parade will honor Dyersville students and graduates from nearby cities who have not had a graduation celebration due to COVID-19.
Each student will be given a sign with their name and the high school that they attended donated by Dyersville businesses Rolling Knolls Golf Course and English Insurance Agency.
In order to have enough time to create the signs, participating students should text their name, school and whether they will have a car or convertible or if they need help finding one to Teresa Westhoff at 563-543-0630 by Wednesday, July 1.
Only one student per vehicle is permitted, and tractors will not be allowed. All vehicles must be lined up at the school by 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The parade route will follow Third Street Northwest, First Avenue East, Fourth Street Southeast and Third Avenue.