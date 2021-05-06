Piles of mattress, tables, dressers and microwaves could be seen Thursday morning outside the former Dubuque Econo Lodge Inn and Suites as about 100 people joined together to deliver household items to those in need.
In an effort coordinated by Dubuque nonprofit Resources Unite, volunteers took furniture from the former hotel and delivered the items to some 40 houses that are in need of furniture such as beds.
Ann Vrotsos, of Dubuque, spent Thursday morning helping clear furniture out of hotel rooms. This week marked her first week of retirement, and she said she enjoyed being able to spend some of it giving back to those in need of essential household items.
"At any one time, anyone could be in that situation," she said. "It's nice to see everyone come together for this, from young to old."
Dubuque-based trucking company McCoy Group purchased the Econo Lodge building and contacted Resources Unite to see if the nonprofit could help bring the furniture to people in need, Resources Unite Director Josh Jasper said.
Jasper said Resources Unite already has a program -- which he noted always has a waitlist -- to provide furniture to those without essential pieces. So when the chance came to deliver furniture from Econo Lodge, it couldn't be passed up.
"It's a good opportunity for us to serve a lot of families that have been waiting," he said. "And for us, it's about playing catch-up."
The two-story hotel has 56 rooms, which Jasper said translated into 75 to 80 beds. Dressers, desks, simple kitchen items and wall art were also taken.
Anything that was not delivered Thursday was put into storage for Resources Unite to give to future families and individuals seeking furniture.
"Pretty much every single day, someone will come into our office saying that they just left a domestic abuse situation and they're starting over, they're experiencing homelessness and starting over," Jasper said.
Jenny Hornsby, director of marketing for the McCoy Group, said the company purchased the Econo Lodge in March and will eventually tear down the existing structure. While there's no definite plans yet, she said McCoy Group will look at using the space for a possible expansion.
The McCoy Group knew they wouldn't have a use for the old hotel's furniture, and Hornsby said deciding to work with Resources Unite on bringing the furniture to those in need was an easy choice.
"When we purchased the building and everything inside of it needed to go, what better way to give back to the community?" she said. "It was a no-brainer."
Resources Unite took to social media on Monday to ask for donations of blankets, pillows and sheets to give to families receiving beds. Jasper said almost all needed bedding was donated within 24 hours.
Among the volunteers were 40 Western Dubuque High School service learning students. Western Dubuque junior Mikya Britton said the class does a lot of service work throughout the area, including putting on the school's Bobcat Service Day.
The class often partners with Resources Unite on service work, she said.
"I just like helping people," Britton said as she hauled mattresses out of the hotel. "When I get to help people that are in need, that makes me happy."
Hannah Smith, a senior at Dubuque Senior High School, said she heard about Resources Unite's efforts from her mother and thought it would be a good opportunity to give back to her hometown.
"I'm a senior, and I won't be around here for much longer, so I want to do anything I can while I'm still here to help," she said.
She added that her family had previously faced housing struggles in the past, so she understood the issues faced by the families she was helping gather furniture for on Thursday.
"It's personal to see people helping today, and I don't think people often think about this happening in Dubuque," she said.
Tyler Ruden, of Dubuque, said he decided to come out to help deliver furniture after seeing Resources Unite post about needing volunteers on social media. He said he typically likes to volunteer in the community when he can, and he even brought his 3-year-old son, Adler, to help.
"I just wanted him to learn to help out when he can," he said.