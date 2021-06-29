MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Area residents can visit downtown Maquoketa for a series of free events emphasizing creative fun.
Local nonprofit organizations, including Maquoketa Art Experience, Hurstville Interpretive Center, Make it Yours Upcycle Center and Jackson County Extension, will sponsor the events and provide creative activities for all ages.
Attendees “will experience a new sense of creativity and will take away unique items,” according to an online announcement.
The events will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Maquoketa Green Space, 137 S. Main St., on four consecutive Wednesdays: June 30 and July 7, 14 and 21.