Voters approved a $40 million bond measure Tuesday to expand Eastern Iowa Community College’s programs, technologies and facilities.
The measure passed with more than 70% voter approval in an eight-county region, according to a press release issued by the college.
The college’s service area includes all of Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties, and parts of Cedar, Dubuque, Johnson and Louisa counties.
Unofficial Jackson County election totals showed 1,792 votes for the measure compared to 1,200 against. Dubuque County votes were included in Jackson County’s totals.
College officials plan to use some funds to offer new programs at Clinton Community College Maquoketa Center, such as courses in computer numerical control, engineering technology and information technology education. The center is next to Maquoketa High School.