The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Clifford R. Pike III, 28, of 631 Chestnut St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $1,435 between Aug. 30 and 4:50 p.m. Monday at his residence.

Summer E. Roussel, 43, of 2220 Rhomberg Ave., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $1,700 around 11:20 a.m. Monday from her residence.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.