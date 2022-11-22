MAQUOKETA, Iowa — State and federal officials are ramping up monitoring of a contaminated site in Maquoketa and the area surrounding it.
In late October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Iowa Department of Natural Resources began installing monitoring wells in an area surrounding the Clinton Engines site, an area that has previously been identified to be contaminating nearby groundwater with the chemical trichloroethene, also known as TCE.
The project is paid for by the EPA through its Targeted Brownfields Assessment Program. City, federal and state officials could not provide an answer for how much it will cost.
Shelly Nellesen, environmental specialist with the Iowa DNR, said the wells will be used to determine how far the chemicals from the Clinton Engines site have spread and to monitor how the plume of contamination will grow or move over time. It is part of a larger targeted brownfields assessment of the site.
At a minimum, she anticipates the testing will last two years.
“We want to make sure we know the extent of the plume, both vertically and horizontally,” Nellesen said.
TCE was a chemical used at the Clinton Engines site when it was the home of Clinton Machine Co., which constructed small engines in Maquoketa from 1950 to the 1990s. Back then, the chemical was considered safe, but today, it is considered carcinogenic by the EPA and has been found to negatively affect the liver, kidneys, immune system and nervous system with prolonged exposure. Short-term exposure can harm developing fetuses.
The TCE contamination of groundwater in Maquoketa can result in evaporating water vapors seeping into indoor spaces and contaminating the air.
The presence of TCE vapors in the air at the Clinton Engines Museum, located directly on the Clinton Engines site, required the facility to begin running air exchangers at all times in order to keep the levels of TCE in the air below what is considered dangerous by the EPA. However, a sign is still posted on the museum’s front door that warns pregnant women from entering.
In 2020, the EPA conducted water, soil and air testing of 30 homes and businesses surrounding the Clinton Engines Museum. While five of those properties did test positive for low concentrations of TCE, they were below what the EPA considers unsafe levels.
Nellesen said the new testing should not concern residents living around the Clinton Engines site, and to date, dangerous levels of TCE have not been detected in any surrounding properties.
“There is no reason to be concerned,” Nellesen said. “This testing is just to continue monitoring the site.”
Joshua Boldt, Maquoketa city manager, said the city continues to cooperate with the EPA and the Iowa DNR in monitoring the site to ensure the safety of the community.
“This has been a multi-decade effort,” Boldt said. “Everyone here knows the Clinton Engines story.”
However, documents from the city and the Iowa DNR show that Maquoketa officials had been slow to conduct the testing of the site that was required by the state. On Jan. 25, 2021, former Maquoketa City Manager Gerald Smith received a letter of non-compliance from the Iowa DNR for being overdue in conducting a required groundwater assessment as part of the city being involved in the state’s Land Recycling Program for the Clinton Engines site.
A Feb. 23, 2021, letter from the city to the Iowa DNR stated that the installing of the wells and the first year of monitoring would cost the city $140,000, for which it was unable to secure funding through the EPA.
In a letter to the city dated May 24, 2021, Iowa DNR officials remarked that the groundwater assessment “continues to stall.”
Another letter from the Iowa DNR to the city dated Aug. 24, 2021, states that the city was then working with the EPA Region 7 Brownfields Division to complete the groundwater assessment.
When asked about the letters, Boldt, who was hired by the city in November 2021, said he was unaware of how the city handled the Clinton Engines site prior to his arrival.
“That was before my time,” he said.
While the installation of the monitoring wells is expected to be completed by late November, state officials are also seeking to find a new solution for mitigating the air contamination at the Clinton Engines Museum.
Bonnie Mitchell, curator for the museum, said the facility’s running of air exchangers at all times has proven both hard on the equipment and expensive to maintain.
“Our utility bills have tripled because of the air exchangers,” Mitchell said. “It’s not sustainable.”
Mitchell said the museum is exploring developing a new solution to mitigate the levels of TCE that enter the building.
Nellesen said that could include the installation of a new air pressurization system inside the museum.
