Accounts of two fatal crashes in Jackson County were the most-read stories on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Nov. 15 through Sunday.
1.) Authorities ID Dubuque man killed in crash near Maquoketa
2.) Authorities ID 2 killed in crash outside of Maquoketa
3.) 12,000 pounds of foam injected under Dubuque ice center as temporary fix
4.) Study: Iowa drivers worst in nation; Wisconsin, Illinois on opposite ends of spectrum
5.) Authorities: Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Potosi
6.) Dubuque venue announces 2 concerts, including country artist with 2 No. 1’s
7.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Taphouse opens in Peosta, drawing big attention to small town
8.) Police: Dubuque woman sprays son with lighter fluid, threatens husband with knives
9.) Project to fix problematic Dubuque sinkhole takes step forward
10.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at another Dubuque school
