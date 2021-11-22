Accounts of two fatal crashes in Jackson County were the most-read stories on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Nov. 15 through Sunday.

1.) Authorities ID Dubuque man killed in crash near Maquoketa

2.) Authorities ID 2 killed in crash outside of Maquoketa

3.) 12,000 pounds of foam injected under Dubuque ice center as temporary fix

4.) Study: Iowa drivers worst in nation; Wisconsin, Illinois on opposite ends of spectrum

5.) Authorities: Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Potosi

6.) Dubuque venue announces 2 concerts, including country artist with 2 No. 1’s

7.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Taphouse opens in Peosta, drawing big attention to small town

8.) Police: Dubuque woman sprays son with lighter fluid, threatens husband with knives

9.) Project to fix problematic Dubuque sinkhole takes step forward

10.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at another Dubuque school

