PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville leaders continue to plan for budget cuts, but even after implementing campuswide, nonessential hiring freezes, reorganizing departments to reduce building and equipment use and utilizing unspent funds, hard decisions remain.
“This is not a new situation at Platteville,” said financial manager Ronald Reck, who specializes in budget restructuring for financially stressed organizations. “We’ve been working on deficits for at least the last six years.”
As they look for long-term solutions, university leaders have said they will prioritize programs and services that align with UW-P’s mission and vision, both of which stress the importance of student success, diversity, opportunity and civic engagement.
“The general approach to our financial sustainability that we have been using this spring semester is to ensure that all decisions made will lead us to a financially sustainable and long-term budget plan,” said Paige Smith, vice chancellor for administrative services, to staff at a Faculty Senate meeting.
The primary challenge to the university’s fiscal sustainability — student loss — predated the COVID-19 pandemic.
Across the three UW-P campuses — including UW-P Baraboo Sauk County and UW-P Richland — full-time-equivalent enrollment declined more than 22% from the fall of 2015 to the fall of 2020.
Projections indicate that enrollment will continue to shrink from an estimated 6,434 FTE students during the 2022 fiscal year to 4,958 during the 2026 fiscal year.
That equates to a $29 million related loss in fiscal year 2026 alone if no action is taken. Balancing the loss would entail cutting the equivalent of nearly 330 full-time staff members.
During the current fiscal year, UW-P has reduced costs by $4.9 million and received $13.9 million in federal aid that helped mitigate pandemic-related losses.
Looking to the next fiscal year, leaders expect to trim expenses an additional $11.1 million.
UW-P has identified about $3.2 million in cuts so far, which includes the shedding of the equivalent of about 30 full-time positions, some of which are currently vacant positions.
The Administrative Services department expects to cut 16 positions in fiscal year 2022. The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion department has proposed the elimination of the equivalent of one full-time employee.
Meanwhile, both the University Relations and the Enrollment and Student Success departments have proposed eliminating six FTEs.
Athletics and Recreation, which previously absorbed $396,000 in cuts, is the only department to propose an increase, 4.64 FTEs, reflecting a $200,000 contribution.
The department projects that by investing in the Pioneering Forward Athletics Fund, corporate partnership plan and sports administration graduate program, the department will see a return in excess of $13.3 million from fiscal years 2023 to 2026.
Chancellor Dennis Shields previously told the Faculty Senate that he aims to support programs that generate revenue. Sports are an untapped resource, he said, as they present a potential “net recruiting gain.”
University leaders will continue to review budgets with governance groups in the coming months.
Faculty Senate Chair Irfan Ul-Haq said he is concerned by the potential loss of staff but that faculty are working with administrators to avoid that outcome.
“The budget discussions that are happening are based on projections on how the student enrollment is going to be, but we are working hard on having as many students as we can,” he added. “Our hope is that more students will return and come as new freshman because (UW-P) is offering classes in person rather than online.”
Reductions for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 will be finalized by November once the university has six weeks of fall enrollment data, Smith said.
“There is no question we need to dig deeper into our budgets,” she said. “These are all initial proposals. We’ve got a lot of work to continue to do.”