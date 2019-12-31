The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Scott A. Gratton, 49, no permanent address, was arrested at about 6:55 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Friday.
- Brad C. Bell, 37, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of U.S. 61/151 and Elmwood Drive on a charge of third-offense operating while under the influence.
- Zachary J. Hyde, 29, address unknown, was arrested at about 12:25 p.m. Sunday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his then-ex-girlfriend Lauren M. Wieser, 25, of 694 W. 11th St., at her residence on Oct. 19.