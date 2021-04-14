MONTICELLO, Iowa — An audit report released on Tuesday by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand included 13 “findings” on various financial issues.
The findings addressed issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, the lack of computer system policies, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts, related party transactions and the lack of a city ordinance establishing the solid waste rate, according to a press release issued by the auditor’s office. A total of 10 findings were addressed related to receipt and disbursement of taxpayer dollars.
In addition, there were three findings related to the city’s component units, which are entities outside of the government that are overseen by the city.
Sand has provided the city and the component units with recommendations to address each of the findings.