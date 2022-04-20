Carson Schiller looked fine, but the laminated placard he wore on a lanyard around his neck said otherwise.
“It says I am a victim with a dislocated shoulder,” Schiller said.
Schiller, a University of Dubuque junior studying aviation, was one of 33 volunteers role-playing as victims in a large-scale disaster drill held Tuesday at Dubuque Regional Airport.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Schiller, of Arlington Heights, Ill.
Tuesday’s drill scenario called for emergency personnel to respond to the airport for an airliner that had left the runway, crashed and begun leaking fuel.
Drill participants included American Red Cross; the City of Dubuque’s emergency dispatch, fire, health, police and transit departments; Dubuque County Emergency Management Agency; the county’s health and law enforcement agencies; MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center; and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
A Jule city bus served as the aircraft in the exercise. Schiller and the other volunteer victims exited the bus at noon and stretched out on the tarmac.
“I’m a victim impaled by an object in my right eye,” said Logan Taylor, a sophomore UD aviation student from Cuba City, Wis.
Taylor looked forward to experiencing the exercise before it unfolded.
“We will know how things work when things go bad,” he said. “We won’t be completely blindsided if things go wrong when we’re pilots.”
Firetrucks, law enforcement vehicles and ambulances from Key West, Asbury, Dubuque and from private service Paramount Ambulance responded in stages to the airfield.
Some of the victims added realism to the scenario by screaming in pain. Officials serving as drill observers took notes on clipboards.
Within about 45 minutes, all of the victims had been loaded into emergency vehicles and transported to local hospitals, as would be the case in a real mass-casualty incident. University of Iowa’s AirCare responded, too, completing a short flight from its base on the other side of the airport property.
“The big thing is, (the drill) tests our airport emergency plan,” said Todd Dalsing, the airport director. “Part of that plan is, we have to perform a live drill every three years, and during the other two years we hold a tabletop drill.”
Dalsing has worked at the airport for 28 years. Nothing like Tuesday’s disaster scenario has occurred during his tenure.
“We’ve had some larger aircraft that get off the pavement and their landing gear becomes stuck in the grass, and we’ve had to safely get those people off of the aircraft and back into the terminal,” Dalsing said. “That’s as similar (to the drill) as we have had.”
Airport and emergency officials have been planning the exercise since January.
Jesse Kremer, an airport operations specialist and firefighter, was among the first responders to the scene in the facility’s firetruck. Tuesday marked his second live disaster drill as a member of the airport staff.
“In the real world, everything is happening so fast,” Kremer said. “If we can just calm down and get communication settled, then anybody showing up to help us is going to know where to go and how and what to do.”
He said the drill helps various agencies develop coordination for use in actual incidents.
“Once we send out a request for help, (Dubuque County) dispatch is communicating with fire and EMS, law enforcement,” Kremer said. “Coordination is big. Out here, in our vehicle, we’re usually one person. We’re calling for help, (and) then we’re taking care of what’s in front of us.”