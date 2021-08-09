CASCADE, Iowa — About 20 minutes south of the Field of Dreams is a small museum devoted to one of the biggest stars in Chicago White Sox history.
Urban “Red” Faber (1888-1976) was a right-handed pitcher who won 254 games while pitching his entire career with the White Sox. A Cascade native, Faber was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1964.
Cascade’s Tri-County Historical Society is giving fans an opportunity to learn more about Faber and his career during a special event coinciding with this week’s Major League Baseball game between the White Sox and the New York Yankees in Dyersville.
The “Red Faber Reunion” will be held daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug. 13 at the Red Faber Museum, 208 Second Ave. SW.
John Noonan, a society board member, said it is “absolutely exciting” that the baseball community focuses on Dubuque County this week.
“It’s great marketing for the region and the entire state of Iowa,” Noonan said.
The museum contains Faber memorabilia and other baseball items from the early 20th century.
“There’s a lot of different things,” said Lee Simon, a Cascade-area baseball historian who has been on the society’s board of directors since its founding in the 1980s.
Faber items at the museum include a camera the pitcher used while on a worldwide baseball exhibition tour of 1913-14, signed baseballs, letters and other items.
“We have his Hall of Fame (induction) speech,” Simon said. “You push a button and you can hear his speech.”
Simon welcomes visitors this week who will learn more about Faber and local baseball history.
“This will enlighten more people,” he said.
Up in Dyersville, Tom Robbins is about to have his second defining moment associated with the Field of Dreams.
The current executive director of University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center was enjoying the summer between his freshman and sophomore years in college when he was recruited by local theater director Sue Riedel to serve as an extras casting assistant for the 1989 film “Field of Dreams.”
Robbins also served as an extra himself.
“I was actually in the movie for a couple seconds,” he said. “My back is to the camera in the library scene, but my big moment was when Kevin Costner walks out of (University of Dubuque’s) Van Vliet Hall. I am right behind him for about two seconds in the blue shirt.”
Robbins helped collect enough extras for such major scenes as the PTA meeting and the last shot of the stream of car headlights.
“One of my most-cherished memories is being involved in the movie,” he said.
Robbins is about to make some more memories. He will work at Thursday’s MLB game.
“I’ll be a ‘zone manager,’ whatever that is,” he said. “I’m guessing I will be supervising a bunch of ushers. I have been in the entertainment business my entire career, and I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”