A former employee is accused of stealing tools from a Dubuque home improvement store and selling them on social media.
Joseph D. Falatic, 37, of 426 Stone Valley Road, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Dodge Street on a warrant charging second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. Both second-degree theft and second-degree fraudulent practice are Class D felonies in Iowa, punishable by up to five years in prison.
Court documents state that Dubuque police were contacted on Feb. 13, 2019, by a security staff member at Menard’s, 5300 Dodge St., about Falatic.
Store staff determined that Falatic had been “skewing numbers on inventory sheets showing tools missing from inventory,” between Aug. 10, 2017 and Feb. 13, 2019, according to documents. Falatic had been documenting the missing tools as a loss to the company.
Three of the missing items were a $599 table saw, a $499 laser table saw and a $799 two-stage snowblower.
“Falatic’s Facebook account shows him selling three items matching these descriptions,” according to documents.
Falatic also had been leaving the store for extended periods of time and erasing the absent times from his time sheet.
Menard’s fired Falatic on Feb. 13, 2019, after discovering the thefts, documents state.