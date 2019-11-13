Ticket sales for the upcoming Women Lead Change Dubuque Conference close on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The one-day conference will be held on Nov. 21 at Grand River Center. Tickets are $185 per person and are available at https://bit.ly/2QdIv18.
Speakers will include Carly Fiorina, a former chairwoman and CEO of Hewlett-Packard and former presidential candidate; Joy Bauer, nutrition and health expert for the “Today” show; and Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change and a former television anchor and reporter.
The event also includes a panel discussion featuring Dubuque leaders Joyce Connors, Nicole Gantz, Jade Romagna and Nicole Salazar.