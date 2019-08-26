A local nonprofit development corporation is pushing for legislation that would give communities another tool to redevelop abandoned and foreclosed properties.
Officials for East Central Intergovernmental Association are working to drum up support for legislation that would allow municipalities to create land banks, which could acquire properties for purposes of redevelopment.
“We look for ways to address the needs of our communities, and we hear about and we see vacant buildings, vacant land,” said Kelley Deutmeyer, executive director of ECIA. “We look for ways that buildings can be developed and reused, so this is just another tool that we could use.”
Land banks are quasi-government entities that acquire and manage abandoned and foreclosed properties so those properties can be made productive again.
Land bank officials can receive properties through tax foreclosure at little to no cost and then hold the properties tax free, according to information provided by ECIA. They then clear titles and eliminate back taxes.
Land banks would have the ability to develop the properties or work with private developers to make improvements that align with community priorities.
“The whole purpose, then, is to clear titles, eliminate back taxes and then look at ways that it can be redeveloped,” Deutmeyer said. “Trying to turn liabilities into assets is the main thing you want to do.”
ECIA officials contracted with students from University of Iowa’s Clinical Law Program, who wrote proposed legislation that would allow for the creation of land banks.
A bill was introduced in the Iowa Senate during the 2019 legislative session, but it did not advance beyond a subcommittee. However, ECIA officials have been working this year to build support in hopes that legislation can be pushed forward in the upcoming session.
“2020 is the year we’re hoping to get it passed,” Deutmeyer said.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, worked with ECIA officials to have the bill introduced earlier this year. Land banks would provide communities with another tool to create more housing and businesses, Jochum said.
In particular, she noted that land banks could be useful for local efforts to develop Dubuque’s Central Avenue corridor and homes in the North End neighborhood.
“Once you have more ownership of property, it stabilizes neighborhoods a great deal,” Jochum said.
The bill was assigned to the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point.
Breitbach said legislators during the 2019 session had questions about how land banks would work and wanted to further vet the proposal. One of Breitbach’s colleagues agreed to research the matter over the summer.
“We were not ready to do something in the current legislative session, so he was going to look at it over the summer and find out those questions that I had on it,” he said.
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough sits on a legislative committee for the Iowa State Association of Counties.
The land bank legislation came up at one of the group’s meetings, McDonough said, and members generally thought it was worth pursuing.
“It’s something to pursue as a potential opportunity for communities to feel like their hands aren’t just tied,” she said.