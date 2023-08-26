Dubuque City Council members this week approved a set of goals and priorities for the coming years that spotlight local air service and city staffing needs.
The council convenes each year to create a list of goals and priorities that tell city staff members what projects they should focus time and funding on. Over the course of three goal-setting sessions, the council honed in on a list of priorities focused on foundational services, such as city staffing, securing grant funds and infrastructure projects.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said at the outset of the goal-setting sessions that council members should focus on current projects and plans and that they should be cautious about adding more to their plates.
“I still think that there are many new and exciting projects that we could consider, but I think it’s clear that we need to focus on making the current Dubuque that we have the best that it can possibly be,” he said.
The council’s five-year goals are the same as those set at last year’s meetings, and several of the priorities for the next two years are similar, as well. The additions to the priority list focus on police and fire department staffing, a Bee Branch detention basin project and securing federal and state grant funding.
Of the priorities that were on last year’s list, air service remains a major focus.
Avelo Airlines began providing flights between Dubuque Regional Airport and Orlando, Fla., in March, marking the return of commercial flights to the Dubuque airport after American Airlines ended local service in September 2022. Avelo also plans to start providing flights between Dubuque and Las Vegas in September.
However, council members were adamant that having an airline providing daily service to at least one major hub is necessary.
Council Member David Resnick said it is important for the region’s business community and the general public to have the option of daily flights locally.
“We wanted to build it up even before this minor calamity of losing our daily service to Chicago,” Resnick said. “We needed more, and then we got less.”
Another key priority for the council is city staffing, particularly at the fire and police departments. Of the council’s five top priorities, three deal at least partly with staffing.
A workforce retention and attraction goal is again on the list of priorities, as it was last year. Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach said work already is well underway on those efforts, including a job classification and compensation study. Once that report is complete, the city will begin implementing recommendations made in it.
“We’re doing a lot of other things in recruitment and retention, everything from looking at our job qualifications to pay to benefits,” Burbach said. “It’s really a whole package.”
The city also has worked to raise wages in recent years, with council members earlier this year approving a 5% to 6% wage increase for all city employees for the fiscal year that started July 1.
Council Member Katy Wethal said the issue of staffing is not unique to Dubuque and is a problem that businesses and municipalities are dealing with across the country.
“At the end of the day, I hope that the community and the people that serve the community working for the city understand that we value their expertise and their hard work and commitment,” Wethal said.
In addition to the city workforce priority, the council added two other priorities specifically to address fire and police department staffing.
A comprehensive study of fire station locations that was on last year’s priority list returned with an additional focus on staffing the fire department. The Dubuque Fire Department currently is fully staffed, but Burbach said in an email that officials are preparing for retirements.
The Dubuque Police Department is down about 15 people at any given time, she said.
“In addition to the general staffing concerns that we have, police and fire are seeing decreased applicant pools, fewer folks wanting to go into the professions. They’re obviously high-stress professions, so council wanted to call additional attention to those,” Burbach said in an interview.
Council members noted the challenges of the goal-setting process. There are always dozens of worthy projects that deserve attention, so narrowing down the list is hard.
However, council members came away from the week happy with the list and optimistic about Dubuque’s future.
“I think our outcomes will really serve our residents, our businesses, and bring those basic services that the city needs to provide in a financially responsible way,” Council Member Laura Roussell told the TH.