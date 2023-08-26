Dubuque City Council members this week approved a set of goals and priorities for the coming years that spotlight local air service and city staffing needs.

The council convenes each year to create a list of goals and priorities that tell city staff members what projects they should focus time and funding on. Over the course of three goal-setting sessions, the council honed in on a list of priorities focused on foundational services, such as city staffing, securing grant funds and infrastructure projects.

Maia Bond is a Report for America corps member.