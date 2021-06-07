MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester woman accused of having 151 marijuana plants recently was sentenced to two days in jail and probation.
Margaret J. Nueton, 67, was given a deferred judgment and sentenced to two to five years of probation after pleading guilty in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to a controlled substance violation. As part of a plea deal, a charge of failure to affix a drug stamp was dismissed.
She also was sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine, with a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed.
Police began investigating the Manchester home at which Nueton and Shayla K. Cole, 27, resided after a “concerned citizen” reported an illegal grow operation, according to court documents. An officer went to an adjacent city-owned property and “observed the marijuana grow with (his) own eyes.”
A search warrant was executed in August 2019. Authorities reported finding 151 marijuana plants “that were still planted to the ground” as well as “several other stalks that had been cut down prior to the search warrant.”
A bag found at the home contained 20 syringes, most of which had been used, several marijuana pipes, meth and a meth pipe, police said.
In April of this year, Cole was sentenced to 30 days in jail for convictions of possession of methamphetamine and of marijuana, as well as multiple probation violations.