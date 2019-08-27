SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge
Dubuque Area Congregations United Social & Potluck Picnic, 6 p.m., Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 3800 Arboretum Drive, visitor center porch. Bring dish to share and tableware. Beverages provided. CROP Walk Kick Off. Program speaker: Josh Jasper, of Resources UNITE. Items accepted for Dubuque Food Pantry.
Family Safety Night, 6 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. There will be K-9 unit demonstrations and “Hidden in Plain Sight” program with DARE officers. Free.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Wednesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Teen Drop-In: Locker Crafts, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Make frames, magnets or treasure boxes for your locker.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
McKain Lakey and Scott Cornwell, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Salsa Night, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Free salsa dance class from 6 to 7, and dance into the evening. Food and beverages available for purchase. Bring a partner, or come solo. All are welcome.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Tuesday
Bad Art Night, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Explore your nonexistent artistic side. For ages 18 and older.
LEARNING
Wednesday
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop your speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
Literary arts
Tuesday
Kids Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. A monthly book discussion for ages 7-11.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details:
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179
or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
PURSUITS
& HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A&W, 250 W. First St., second floor.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.