Madison Lewis and her classmates have $4,000 to spend this year to support their peers at Hempstead High School in Dubuque.
What that money funds, however, is up to them.
“For me, it’s kind of weird having that much authority, being a junior,” Madison said. “It’s a little bit different, but I really like it because it’s students deciding where the money goes.”
She is a member of her school’s new student support foundation, through which students have the opportunity to award grants to meet needs on their campuses. A similar organization also is starting this fall at Dubuque Senior High School.
Through the foundations, students get to see the difference giving back can make, with an aim at helping them learn to invest in their communities as they get older.
“I think it can do great work within our schools and for our students, as well, and help them learn how to be philanthropic back in their own communities as they become young adults,” said Amy Unmacht, executive director of Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools.
Funding for the school groups comes from the Colorado-based Morgridge Family Foundation, which supplies each campus with $4,000 per year for students to distribute. Students also are tasked with raising $250 of their own each year.
Students in their school’s foundation are tasked with divvying up that money as they choose. The students receive rolling grant applications from their peers and from staff, and determine which projects to fund and for how much.
“They will be reviewing applications throughout the year and giving that money away,” Unmacht said. “They really have to be thinking about, ‘We can’t spend it all in the first two weeks. We’re going to have to make sure that we hold onto some of it for a while.’”
Hempstead students gave out their first grant this month, awarding around $500 to their school’s theater department for organizational items. Senior Samantha Fish, a member of her school’s foundation, said she thinks the funds will make an impact.
“It’s just really cool to be able to firsthand see where the money is going and how it’s actually truly making a difference,” she said.
Madison said she appreciates that the group lets students decide what areas of their school most need funding, noting that she and her peers bring a different perspective than staff, for instance.
The experience also helped broaden her perspective and provide her with an understanding of different groups at her school and the needs that they have.
“I think I’ve gained a little bit more empathy, too, because in order to be part of this foundation, you have to have an open mind and you need to be empathetic toward these different groups,” Madison said.
Molly Anderson, who teaches at Senior and is advising her school’s student support foundation, said students seem to appreciate being empowered to make a difference on campus.
“They’re wanting to help their peers and wanting to help their school, but often, they’re not given a sum of money and told to really reach out and do things with that,” she said. “I think it’s pretty amazing for them to be able to have that power.”
The organization also allows students to have conversations about different ways that they can make an impact, Anderson said. Those opportunities also hopefully will spark an interest in students to give back to their communities in the future.
“Whether that’s time, talent, treasure, however they’re deciding to give that, they’ll maybe have gotten some of those skills to be able to decide how to pick where you want to spend your money, what’s going to utilize that money best,” she said.