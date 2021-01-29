Police said an intoxicated Dubuque man was arrested early Thursday after he failed to stop for police in East Dubuque, Ill., leading to a, at times, low-speed chase.
Joseph H. Graham, 76, of 890 Main St., was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Thursday outside of his residence on charges of operating while under the influence and eluding.
Court documents state that East Dubuque police tried to pull over Graham, but he continued across Julien Dubuque Bridge. Dubuque police joined the chase as the East Dubuque officers were trailing the vehicle as it went 20 mph on Locust Street near its intersection with West First Street.
The chase ended when Graham parked behind his residence, police reported. His blood alcohol content was 0.112% at about 1:40 a.m. The legal driving limit is 0.08%.