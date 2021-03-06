Police said an extremely intoxicated man was injured Thursday when he crashed his vehicle.
Patrick J. Schilling, 50, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dodge Street, Cedar Cross Road and John F. Kennedy Road. The report states that Schilling was westbound on Dodge when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a median on JFK at the intersection. Schilling’s vehicle then slid through the southbound lanes of JFK and hit the curb.
Court documents state that Schilling fled the scene on foot. Officers used traffic cameras to track Schilling to the Staples parking lot, 190 John F. Kennedy Road, where he was found with a bloody nose and scrapes from a fall.
Officers said Schilling admitted to drinking beer before driving and had a blood alcohol content of 0.211% — more than two and a half times the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
Schilling was arrested on a charge of first-offense operating while intoxicated, and he was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and striking fixtures upon a highway.