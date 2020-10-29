A local Catholic leader stepped away from his role 25 years ago.
Archbishop Daniel Kucera prepared for his retirement in October 1995 after having led the Archdiocese of Dubuque since 1983. He retired in November 1995.
Kucera previously served as the auxiliary bishop of the diocese of Joliet, Ill., and the bishop of Salina, Kan.
Kucera, who died in 2017 at age 94, was Dubuque’s eighth archbishop. He followed Archbishop James Byrne, who served from 1962 to 1983, and preceded Archbishop Jerome Hanus, who served from 1995 to 2013. Current Archbishop Michael Jackels followed Hanus.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Kucera’s decision to retire in its Oct. 28, 1995, edition.
KUCERA HEADS WEST TO READ, WRITE“How do you like that desk?” asked Archbishop Daniel Kucera with a chuckle. “Clean as it’s been in years.”
Except for a floral bouquet, Kucera’s desk was empty — no letters, no memos, no appointment calendar.
After 12 years of leading northeast Iowa’s Catholics, Kucera’s ability to see the wood grains in his desk was something of a milestone.
There wasn’t one single factor, he said, that led to his decision to retire and move to Colorado.
It just got too difficult to be both the spiritual leader and administrator of the 30-county, 222,000-Catholic archdiocese.
“A lot of my tiredness was not physical but emotional,” Kucera said. “It got harder to rev up to go to meetings, to face Monday mornings with problems piled up on my desk.”
The tiredness started with the 1989 sudden death of Auxiliary Bishop Francis Dunn, who was based in Cedar Rapids.
When Waterloo-based Auxiliary Bishop William Franklin left in early 1994 to become bishop of the Diocese of Davenport, Iowa, Kucera administered the Dubuque archdiocese alone.
That’s when he asked the pope for a coadjutor archbishop, who would work with him and someday succeed him.
He got the man he wanted — Archbishop Jerome Hanus, bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud, Minn.
Kucera’s plan, from the beginning, was to have Hanus take over most of the archbishop’s responsibilities for a year, then Kucera would retire.
“I’ve always felt that part of a leader’s responsibility is not only to instill a spirit within an organization but also to carry it to a point where a new leader can take over,” Kucera said.
Before Hanus came along, Kucera had hoped to remain in Dubuque after his retirement.
“But now, I don’t want to be seen as the guy who’s hanging around second-guessing the archbishop,” he said.