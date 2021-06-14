STOCKTON, Ill. — Authorities say two people were injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in rural Stockton.
Terry L. Cilley, 49, of Elroy, Wis., was operating a motorcycle with his juvenile son in a sidecar south along Illinois 78 one quarter-mile north of Townsend Road at approximately 4:50 p.m., when the motorcycle drifted to the right side of the roadway, left the roadway, struck the ditch and overturned, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Cilley and his son were ejected from the motorcycle. Both refused medical treatment, according to the release.
Authorities are investigating the crash.