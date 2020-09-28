DODGEVILLE, Wis. – Authorities have identified the drivers in a fiery, fatal head-crash Saturday in Iowa County.
Jerry L. Studnicka, 83, of Cobb, was killed in the crash, according to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol. Karri J. Calvert, 36, of Montfort, received non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at about 11:25 a.m. on U.S. 18 east of Iowa County CH, near Dodgeville. The release states that Studnicka’s eastbound vehicle crossed the centerline into the westbound lane, where it hit Calvert’s westbound vehicle head-on.
The crash caused Studnicka’s vehicle to catch fire.