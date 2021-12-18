November sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Bryan M. Halfhill, 38; assault; Aug. 23; 90-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Terrence J. Hollister, 42; domestic assault; Aug. 17; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and batterer program.
- Desmond L. Jimerson, 29; first-degree attempted burglary and domestic assault; Oct. 11 and 12; 11-year suspended prison sentence, 30-day jail sentence, seven years of probation, $1,370 suspended fine, $435 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Dakota D. Kirkpatrick, 21; assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury; Sept. 28; 180-day jail sentence, $1,290 fine and DNA requirement.
- Matthew J. Kowalske, 40; first-degree harassment; March 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Trevonte T. Norris, 28; possession of a controlled substance and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence; July 15; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- William E. Tanksley, 24; domestic assault; Dec. 25, 2019; 195-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Andrew M. Trilk, 32; possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and violation of probation; Sept. 13, 2017, and April 26; 11-year, 180-day prison sentence.
- Marvin L. Brantley, 29; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 12; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Alexis L. Caraveo, 24; second-degree theft; Dec. 3, 2020; deferred judgment, five years of probation, civil penalty, DNA requirement and community service.
- Timothy J. Colson, 36; assault; April 18; deferred judgment and suspended civil penalty.
- Jennifer L. Daniels, 41; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 8; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine, DNA requirement and community service.
- Wenona A. Davis, 41; five counts of third-degree theft; May 4, Aug. 5, 14 and 26, and Oct. 3; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Johnathan D. Ervin, 23; unintentional termination of pregnancy and domestic assault; July 16; 210-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Eric M. Estrada, 32; carrying weapons and child endangerment; Dec. 11, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Deontae N.I. Fountain, 18; child endangerment and domestic assault; Oct. 1; two-day jail sentence, three-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, $430 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Kieffer L. Helbing, 26; two counts of assault; Aug. 14, 2020, and Dec. 19, 2020; 185-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Anatasia C. Hughes, 22; assault; Aug. 28; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Jeffrey M. Hutchins, 39; assault and second-degree harassment; Aug. 1; 180-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Dakota D. Kirkpatrick, 21; eluding-injury, operating while under the influence-drugs or participate in felony, second-degree criminal mischief and violation of probation; Aug. 10, 2019, and Aug. 31; 13-year prison sentence imposed.
- Sabastian A. Lander, 21; second-degree theft and violation of probation; April 16, 2019, and March 8; five-year prison sentence and $750 fine.
- Caleb M. Loney, 22; domestic assault; Aug. 20; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Jay M. Martin, 34; third-degree theft; Feb. 7; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and community service.
- Jay M. Martin, 34; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; June 23, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine, DNA requirement and community service.
- Mia M. McIntosh, 28; assault; Jan. 20; 180-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Steven E. Millage, 35; assault; April 11; 365-day jail sentence, with 360 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Michael A. Randall, 20; assault; May 25; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Tera G. Redfearn, 33; child endangerment; Sept. 19; 360-day jail sentence, with 357 days suspended, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- Cody D. Scherf, 22; child endangerment; July 16; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Dallas R. Selby, 32; third-degree theft; Aug. 13; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Phillip T. Stanley, 23; assault; Aug. 3; 360-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Steven R. Steele, 22; second-degree criminal mischief; July 17; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, one year in a residential facility, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Leah M. Swift, 37; possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 31; 365-day jail sentence, with 362 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Andrew M. Trilk, 32; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and interference with official acts causing bodily injury; Aug. 20; six-year prison sentence, $1,438 fine and DNA requirement.
- Quinton D. Brown, 30; domestic assault; April 5; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Thomas J. Smith III, 43; third-degree burglary; Sept. 21, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Sarah E. Nessan, 37; purchase or possession of minor in sex act; June 10, 2015; two-year prison sentence, sex offender registry, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Kelly A.J. Thomas, 25; child endangerment; Sept. 3, 2020; 2-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Richard E. Howard, 50; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 8; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended.
- Steven W. Lundgren, 34; Oct. 9, 2020; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jenna M. Anthony, 26; possession of a controlled substance; July 9; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, one year in a residential facility, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Brandon J. Dole, 35; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; May 25; three-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Craig A. Mensink, 56; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 6, 2019; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Jamaica B. Ralston, 42; assault; Sept. 16; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Kelly A.J. Thomas, 25; child endangerment; Feb. 8; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, probation and DNA requirement.
- Jason A. Adams, 40; child endangerment, domestic assault and violation of protective order; May 15, 2020, and July 29, 2020; two-year prison sentence, $940 fine, 180-day jail sentence, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Jenna M. Anthony, 26; two counts of child endangerment; July 11; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Kentrall E. Barnes, 30; domestic assault; Sept. 30, 2020; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $430 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Audrey A. Bergfeld, 32; child endangerment and violation of protective order; Sept. 10 and Nov. 3; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and seven-day jail sentence.
- Lori A. Bolsinger, 57; assault on persons in certain occupations; Oct. 31; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Lori A. Bolsinger, 57; domestic assault and violation of protective order; Oct. 29 and 31; seven-day jail sentence, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Kashayla M.M. Boxley, 23; domestic assault; July 4; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Dillon J. Buelow, 29; possession of a controlled substance; July 23; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Perry L. Burrell, 48; first-degree harassment; June 22, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Perry L. Burrell, 48; assault; Feb. 27, 2020; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Phillip A. Fifer, 27; domestic assault and two counts of violation of protective order; March 20, March 25 and Oct. 30; two-year suspended prison sentence, 22-day jail sentence, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Brandon M. Harkey Ostrander, 32; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; April 27; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Alvin V. Harrison, 26; third-degree burglary; June 20, 2020; 15-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Valencia E. Johnson, 52; domestic assault; June 12; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Kandice N. Kemps, 33; domestic assault; Oct. 12, 2020; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Robert E. Maupin, 63; domestic assault; July 15; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Patsy A. Meyer, 57; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 20; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Jonathan J. Mueller Sr., 37; third-degree theft; July 1; 180-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Joseph A. Peavy, 20; third-degree criminal mischief; Sept. 29; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Chanda A. Petit, 52; assault; Oct. 31; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Andrew A. Rycraw, 39; assault; Aug. 10; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Jessica M. Scholtes, 39; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 17; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Tiffany J. Spark, 34; domestic assault; April 4; 30-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Stacy J. Spratt, 34; domestic assault; June 20; two-year suspended prison sentence, two days in jail, two years of probation, $855 fine and batterer program.
Jimmy L. Calloway, 37; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; July 30; 30-day suspended jail sentence.