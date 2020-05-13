Local economies are reeling, with thousands out of work and struggling to keep families healthy, fed and active during the COVID-19 health crisis.
While nonprofits have stepped up to meet rising demands in the short term, many of them are struggling to stay afloat as revenues fall due to canceled fundraisers and as health precautions significantly alter the ways they operate.
“It’s a triple-threat of circumstances,” said Mike Miller, president and CEO of River Bend Foodbank, of increased demand paired with fewer donations and rising costs.
The nonprofit organization includes St. Stephen’s Food Bank in Dubuque, which distributes food to community agencies and food pantries in Dubuque and Jackson counties.
It is one of 160 area charities looking for a boost from Great Give Day.
The 24-hour online donation drive for local nonprofits returns Thursday, May 14, at GreatGiveDay.org.
More than $243,000 was raised last year for nonprofit organizations in seven counties. Hosted by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and sponsored in part by the Telegraph Herald, the annual event has generated more than $1.7 million for nonprofits across the region since 2014.
‘The time is now’
“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many local nonprofits face the dual challenge of responding to escalating needs — particularly food, housing and child care support — and dealing with economic hardship,” said Peter Supple, economic opportunity coordinator at the community foundation.
Currently, nonprofits are providing a lot of relief work, but they will need help to transition to recovery efforts in the near future, he said.
Additionally, the pandemic has forced many nonprofits to cancel or postpone annual, in-person fundraising events, which has placed a greater emphasis on Great Give Day to support their operations.
“If there’s any time to give to a nonprofit, the time is now,” Supple said.
Miller echoed those comments.
He said the food bank experienced a 33% increase in the amount of food distributed in the month of April over last year. At the same time, food donations have fallen while costs have tripled.
“We’ve turned to purchasing more food, and disruption in the supply chain is making those purchases more expensive ... if we can even find the food,” he said. “The more people that are able to support us now, the more we’re able to extend what we’re doing. None of us know how long this (pandemic and economic downturn) is going to last and what demand will look like months from now.”
A sign of unity
The same goes for Dubuque’s Presentation Lantern Center, said Executive Director Megan Ruiz.
Many of the immigrants the center serves have been among the hardest hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic, with many laid off from low-wage, food service jobs, Ruiz said.
She said the center largely has transitioned from teaching English to adult immigrants to providing basic needs, including delivering face masks, groceries and diapers and distributing financial aid.
“These are families that are especially vulnerable because a lot of them are not eligible for, or are scared to apply for, any kind of assistance,” she said. “We need more money this spring to continue those efforts. With more funding, we’ll be able to keep more families more secure.”
Jenna Pollock, Clayton County (Iowa) Conservation director, said the organization has seen a $15,000 to $20,000 loss in the last month from canceled school field trips, summer camps and other programming fees.
The conservation board has received some grant funding but hopes to raise more dollars to provide camp scholarships to help families impacted by the pandemic once programs can safely resume.
“This year, more than ever, it’s important to show those community connections,” Pollock said. “It’s a reminder of the unity we all share.”