Most area residents will recognize United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States because it’s an agency that’s nearly everywhere. Pass by its offices on Town Clock Plaza and there’s the logo; visit a gala and its name is certain to show up on a list of sponsors; go for banh mi at lunchtime and find people rappelling off the roof of MidWestOne Bank.
Defining what the agency does is a little more challenging, CEO and President Danielle Leibfried says.
“Summarizing our organization is more complex because we’re more macro than our direct service providers,” Leibfried said. “Most people recognize the logo, because it’s a national organization, but they may not know what we do locally.”
Here’s one descriptor the organization likes: United Way helps reduce poverty on a scale no one can do alone. In practice, that usually means the agency is the money behind many of the tri-states’ nonprofits.
Here are a few numbers about Dubuque’s United Way:
It’s one of the oldest nonprofits in the tri-states, at 94 years of service.
It brings in $1.2 million per year in fundraising, 99% of which goes back into the community, per Leibfried.
It bankrolls 33 nonprofits across 10 counties.
In recent years, it has revised its grant process so United Way can help finance new efforts to combat poverty instead of funding the same 15 to 20 nonprofits.
“We have organizations that are very large and organizations like Dubuque Area Labor Harvest that are all volunteer-led,” Leibfried said. “And all have an opportunity to apply.”
It now issues grants in two-year cycles oriented around United Way’s three principal pillars of health, education, and financial stability, and it receives biannual reports from partners on their work.
That latest funding period began June 1, with six new partners, including Convivium Urban Farmstead, the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, and Presentation Lantern Center. Lately, the three needs it has focused on have been brain health, food scarcity and homelessness.
Altogether, United Way reaches approximately 50,000 people per year, though that estimate varies year-to-year and does not factor in services such as the 211 service, its 24/7 multilingual information and referral line — which, Leibfried is pleased to note, includes Marshallese as a language option, unlike Google Translate.
“There’s a lot that can be kind of hard to calculate,” said director of community building and action Paula Paider Licht.
The organization also administers FEMA food scarcity funding in Dubuque County; provides SingleCare prescription discount cards that anyone can pick up from their offices; operates a reading program for low-income, at-risk youth; runs volunteerdbq.com; and works to connect local businesses to volunteerism — that’s why there are people rappelling off MidWestOne. Leibfried calls United Way a “bridge” between for-profits and nonprofits.
That works in both directions; United Way also operates local services such as the community clothes closet to help individuals seeking employment find appropriate work wear.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.