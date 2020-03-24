EPWORTH, Iowa — A Dubuque teen was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday on U.S. 20.
Noah R. Cornell, 14, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report made available Monday.
The report states that Cornell was traveling west on U.S. 20 near Epworth at 10 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his vehicle. Cornell traveled into the median and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll back across the westbound lanes.
Cornell was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.