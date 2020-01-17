A duo that garnered eight Top 5 hits in the 1980s, including “All Out of Love,” is returning to Dubuque.
Air Supply will headline a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Five Flags Center. The facility shared details about the concert with the Telegraph Herald prior to publicly announcing it this morning.
Local musician Elizabeth Mary will serve as the opening act.
Air Supply had eight songs in the early 1980s that cracked the Top 5 of Billboard’s The Hot 100 chart, including “The One That You Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” and “Lost in Love.”
Tickets for the duo’s Dubuque show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Five Flags box office and FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Air Supply last took the Five Flags stage in July 1982.