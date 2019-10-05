Rain continued to saturate the tri-state area Saturday, prolonging a particularly soggy start to autumn.
The poor weather put a damper on several events scheduled for the first weekend of October. Lightning strikes were reported throughout much of the state, canceling or delaying festivities throughout the region.
Among the casualties of Saturday's storms was the Tri-State's Largest Chili Cook-Off, which was supposed to begin at 1 p.m. in Dubuque's Cable Car Square. Organizers called off the 27th annual event as lightning flashed overhead and heavy rains drenched the area.
The judged competition, which attracts chili chefs from across the Midwest, normally attracts 500 to 1,000 spectators who come to sample the fare. But the streets between booths were nearly deserted just before the event began.
“I’ve never had a cook-off canceled,” said Kristin Dahnert, who drove three hours from Lindenhurst, Ill., to compete. “I’ve got four gallons of chili to take home.”
The cook-off, presented by the Dubuque Jaycees, raises money for Hills & Dales, a nonprofit organization that serves people with disabilities.
“As individuals, we have the responsibility to help — to give back to the community,” said Josh Volgarino, chapter president.
Participants would have sought top honors in chili and salsa categories. Points earned could have helped them qualify for the International Chili Championship overseen by the Chili Appreciation Society International.
Alex Goerdt, of Peosta, Iowa, and Nick Weiss, of Dubuque, planned to enter their Chuck Norris Chili, a reference to the American actor and martial artist. The team has participated for 12 years.
“Our tagline is that our chili kicks harder than Chuck Norris,” Goerdt said.
The dish was cooked using the three hottest chili peppers in existence — the Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion and ghost pepper.
“Most people think it is too hot,” he said. “We try to warn them. … We have some milk.”
Though the event eventually was rained out, judges were able to get a few quick bites in.
“We’ve had some good chicken chilis that are good,” said Kathy Corwin, who has judged chili contests for 17 years. “You look at the color of the chili. How it tastes in your mouth. (That) the beans aren’t mushy.”
Additionally, showmanship was considered using standards like theme, costume, booth set-up, action and audience appeal.
Dahnert decorated her booth in a manner reminiscent of a witch’s kitchen, with a batch of her Texas Red chili simmering in a cauldron. She has competed for four years.
“I’ve always liked making chili. My parents made it and when I was on my own, I started with their recipe.”
As the thunderstorm grew in intensity, attendees huddled under tents.
“Dang, they canceled it,” said Tim Link, of Dubuque. “It’s crazy how much rain we’ve gotten.”
It wasn't just the chili that got waterlogged. A planned friendly scrimmage between first responders from Chicago and New York City at Dyersville's famed Field of Dreams movie site had to be called due to rain.
The event was one of several set for this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the Kevin Costner baseball film. An official at the field said the game will not be rescheduled.
In Galena, Ill., the beer still flowed at the community's annual Oktoberfest. But one of the marquee events -- the wiener dog races -- had to be called off.
"Attention: The wiener dog races have been canceled," organizers wrote on the event's Facebook page. "We don't want our dogs to drown."