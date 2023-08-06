Recent neighborhood associations
Buy Now

Three recently formed or resurrected Dubuque neighborhood associations are Mount Pleasant Home, Fenelon-Hill and Bluff Street.

 Mike Day

In the past year, three new neighborhood associations have started organizing to make improvements in their area.

Neighborhood associations aim to enable residents to work together and know each other better. Associations are all different, but typically the groups meet to address safety concerns, beautification projects and community events.

Recommended for you

Maia Bond is a Report for America corps member.