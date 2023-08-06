In the past year, three new neighborhood associations have started organizing to make improvements in their area.
Neighborhood associations aim to enable residents to work together and know each other better. Associations are all different, but typically the groups meet to address safety concerns, beautification projects and community events.
With the help of the Dubuque Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, two such associations were resurrected after falling into inactivity over the past several years, and one brand new association was formed.
Recommended for you
The Bluff Street, Fenelon-Hill and Mount Pleasant Home neighborhood associations are all in various stages of development.
The Office of Shared Prosperity helps residents form an association and keep it active. It also offers a “toolkit” to help people understand what an association is, what residents can do and how to gain membership.
In addition to endeavors like organizing community events, hosting informational meetings about relevant programs and getting to know neighbors better, associations can apply for grants up to $750 for projects and events within their boundaries.
Temwa Phiri, community engagement coordinator for the Office of Shared Prosperity, manages the neighborhood association program. Phiri said associations are a valuable asset to communities and provide a sense of home and a way for residents to invest in their neighborhoods.
Phiri said when neighbors know each other, they feel safer and are more likely to look out for one another. He said associations also give people a sense of belonging and increases their access to resources and connection.
“As you feel like you belong, you value that space a little bit more, you want to give a little bit more into that space,” Phiri said.
Joshua Avila, administrative assistant at Mount Pleasant Home, 1695 Mount Pleasant St., Dubuque, said he first became interested in the grants available, but he also wanted to encourage more socialization for residents and neighbors.
Avila said Mount Pleasant Home has up to 39 residents, but not all of them leave the facility. The association helps encourage more social events, like the party he is considering hosting to show off a new gazebo. The group also received a grant to purchase a picnic table.
“Joining as a neighborhood association allows us to better the property and open up opportunities for us to socialize and get to know others in the Mount Pleasant Home area,” Avila said.
Though the Mount Pleasant Home Neighborhood Association is brand new, the Bluff Street Neighborhood Association already existed, but became inactive over time.
Terry Mozena, president of the Langworthy District Neighborhood Association, has been involved with a group of residents who want to restart the Bluff Street Neighborhood Association. His business, Mozena Realty Group, is located within the neighborhood boundaries. As an association president, Mozena said he knows how valuable they can be.
“Look at the Langworthy neighborhood group. We came together years ago over some concerns about crime,” Mozena said. “And now everybody knows everybody. It’s been really wonderful.”
Chris Harrison, a resident of the Fenelon-Hill neighborhood, has also been trying to restart his neighborhood’s formerly inactive association.
Harrison said he got interested in the idea because many residents have lived there for years and share the same love for the area that he has. He wanted to find a way for neighbors to get together more. So far, he said Phiri has been attentive and helpful throughout the process.
“I’m really just excited about the direction that they’re heading and the processes that they’re putting forth for us to work with,” Harrison said.
The office also helped already-established associations, like the Point Neighborhood Association. Sandi Plumley, the president of the Point Neighborhood Association, said the office has awarded them grants for the annual National Night Out event, which aims to boost police and community partnerships.
Even with smaller logistical tasks, Plumley said the office has been quick to help out.
“Anderson (Sainci) and Temwa (Phiri) both came to my house and loaded up the tables and some totes of prizes and things for the National Night Out,” Plumley said. “And I really, really appreciated that.”
Audrey Morey, the secretary and treasurer of the North End Neighborhood Association, said the office has been available for anything the association might need, and even allowed them to host meetings in the office’s board room.
Each neighborhood is unique and has different needs, and Phiri said his office wants to support them to build a community in a way that works best for them.
“We’re more there to listen and be able to encourage them and connect them to the resources and things that they need to be able to accomplish what they’d like to see,” he said.