SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th streets, along Iowa Street.
Hero’s For History Stair Climb 5K, 7 a.m., Post Office Square, Green Street, Galena, Ill. The 5K will run from 7 to 11 a.m. The firefighter’s dance will be 4-10 p.m. Entertainment will be by Ten Gallon Hat and The Righteous Hillbillies. The cost is $4.
iRead Kick-Off: Reading in the Park, 10:30 a.m., Asbury (Iowa) Park, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. There will be a variety of reading stations, activities, prizes and more info about iRead for parents.
Platteville (Wis.) Historic Re-Enactment, 11 a.m., Mound View Park, Broadway Street and Mitchell Hollow Road. No cost. Donations welcome.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. on Camp Street next to Fed Ex, near Hy-Vee on Locust Street for a hike at Bellevue (Iowa) State Park.
Sunday
49th Annual Church Auction, 11 a.m., St. Patrick’s Parish, 104 First St., Epworth, Iowa. Many items donated by area merchants and parishioners.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“The Lead Miner’s Daughter,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St. In this Fever River Puppeteers’ marionette show, Adeline must try to save her father from an evil goblin down in the lead mines of old Wisconsin. She has help from a farmer, a cow and a badger.
Sherrill (Iowa) Fest, 11:30 a.m., Sherrill Ball Diamond, 5135 Sherrill Road. There will be a parade, activities for kids, a bean bag tournament and food and beverages for sale. Music will be by Dan and Steve Habel and the Joie Wails Band.
Music in the Vines, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road.
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Palace Bar & Grill, 149 First Ave., Dyersville, Iowa.
Jimmy Welty Band, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Chris Ross, 7 p.m., Twisted Vines, 100 N. Main St., Potosi, Wis.
Walking Molly, 8 p.m., Spirits Bar & Grill, 1111 Dodge St.
Mixed Emotions 8:30 p.m., The Big House, 3001 160th St., Petersburg, Iowa.
Sunday
Rocktide, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Jordan Danielsen, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery Tasting Room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52.
Rockin’ the Ridge, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52. Music by area performers, along with wine, beer and food.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St.. lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sunday
Dubuque Interfaith Green Coalition, 3 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Monthly meeting with speakers Tim and Peg Harbaugh, who will talk about their business, “Goats on the Go.”
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 and older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 1E.
FOOD & DRINK
Sunday
EAA Chapter 327 30th Annual Fly-in/Drive-in Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m., Blue Skies Over Dubuque Hangar/Dubuque Regional Airport, 10800 Airport Road. Breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns, coffee and juice. Cost: $7 for adults $7; $3 for ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger.
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m.-noon, Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for ages 10 and younger. Proceeds to benefit Eagles State Charities.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. A monthly game of Nerf Capture the Flag after the library closes. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5. For ages 18 and older.
Sunday
Steeple Square Open House, 10 a.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Learn about the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church building, hear future plans for the campus and see the space to plan for your upcoming event.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.