Two southwest Wisconsin affordable-housing projects are among 34 statewide to be awarded state and federal low-income housing tax credits in 2020.
State officials from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced today that Darlington farmworker and Cuba City senior housing projects received awards totaling $428,957 and $240,752, respectively.
Housing construction, considered an “essential service” under Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, will drive economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said during a press conference today.
The administration hopes to spur housing development in rural communities, which often lack the density of low-income residents to qualify for tax credits.
“If Wisconsin is going to thrive, the unique challenges of our rural communities must be addressed," Evers said. "This is a critical focus for my administration and WHEDA.”
The credits, which have a 10-year lifespan, can be sold to investors to finance the projects. Developers agreed to reserve a portion of the housing units for low- and moderate-income households for at least 30 years.
The Darlington project, located on the southeastern side of town along Spring Street, involves the construction of a 32-unit, multifamily development that targets farm laborers.
All units will be reserved for residents earning 30% to 60% of the county’s area median income. In conjunction with a USDA rental subsidy, tenants would only pay 30% of their adjusted gross income as rent.
Meanwhile in Cuba City, a developer will acquire and rehabilitate two existing apartments for senior living.
The buildings, located at 500 S. Jefferson St. and 401 S. Clinton St., consist of 36 one- and two-bedroom units.