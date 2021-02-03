At least two people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash in foggy conditions outside of Dubuque, according to emergency communication scanner traffic.
However, repeated attempts Wednesday to get additional details from the Iowa State Patrol, which was the lead agency on the wreck, were unsuccessful.
The crash occurred Wednesday morning in the northbound lanes of U.S. 151 in the area of Skyline Road, between Dubuque and Cascade.
Dense fog produced near-zero visibility in the area, according to radio traffic. At least two people were taken by ambulance to Dubuque hospitals for treatment, responders said over the scanner.